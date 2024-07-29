An air ambulance was called to a ‘medical emergency’ at Newport’s Reggae & Riddim festival at Tredegar House last weekend, on Saturday July 27.

“An Air Ambulance landed at around 8.35pm during Queen Omega’s performance, a road ambulance also attended,” said a festival goer.

“At the end of the night organisers announced from the main stage that it was a ‘medical emergency’ and that ‘the woman is stable’.

“Some were saying it was for a woman who had had a fit or a seizure.”

Air Ambulance Wales confirmed their involvement at the scene. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region on Saturday (27/07/2024).

“Our Cardiff-based crew were allocated at 20:27 and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 20:37. Our involvement concluded at 21:45.”