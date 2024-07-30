A MAN has switched his pleas and admitted having indecent images of children.
John Bates, 57, of Jury Lane in Haverfordwest, was due to stand trial in October charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.
It was alleged that between October 2016 and March 2022 Bates had six Category A images – the most serious, 41 Category B images, and 103 Category C images.
The defendant had previously denied all charges.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
However, Bates returned to Swansea Crown Court on Monday, July 29 and switched his pleas to guilty.
The October trial date was vacated, and Judge Geraint Walters ordered the production of a pre-sentence report.
He warned the defendant that all sentencing options remained open.
Bates was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on August 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here