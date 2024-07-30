John Bates, 57, of Jury Lane in Haverfordwest, was due to stand trial in October charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

It was alleged that between October 2016 and March 2022 Bates had six Category A images – the most serious, 41 Category B images, and 103 Category C images.

The defendant had previously denied all charges.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

However, Bates returned to Swansea Crown Court on Monday, July 29 and switched his pleas to guilty.

The October trial date was vacated, and Judge Geraint Walters ordered the production of a pre-sentence report.

He warned the defendant that all sentencing options remained open.

Bates was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on August 20.