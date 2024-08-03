Based along the North Pembrokeshire coastline near Newport, the beach has high cliffsides on either side that create calm waters perfect for keen swimmers.

And because of its sheltered setting, kayakers and canoers can depart the beach while exploring other nearby cliffsides.

The beach's high cliffsides make it perfect for swimming. (Image: Google Maps) Furthermore, larger boats can be seen launching from the beach as well.

At high tide, Aberfforest is a shingle beach, but at low tide, a sandy part emerges.

Towards the back of the beach there is a wooded valley where the river Fforest runs, and if you walk up the river valley you will reach a small waterfall.

Aberfforest beach is a suitable place for canoes and kayaks to launch. (Image: Google Maps)

Due to being so secluded, dogs are allowed on the beach. (Image: Google Maps) Due to being so secluded there are no facilities available at Aberfforest Beach which includes no lifeguard service or parking.

To reach the beach, park at the layby by the main road and walk down the footpath for around ten minutes until you reach the shore.

However, the beach's secrecy means it is dog-friendly throughout the year.