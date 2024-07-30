Joanna Page - who played Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey - and Celebrity Masterchef winner Wynne Evans had a warm welcome in Tenby yesterday, Monday July 29.

The duo are busy exploring the Welsh coastline for their upcoming programme, Wynne Evans and Joanna Page: Lost at Sea, which is due to air in January.

Opera singer Wynne - also known as the 'Go Compare' man from the comparison website's adverts - is no stranger to Tenby as he is president of Tenby Male Choir.

And he and Joanna met up with choristers on the harbourside at Tenby to share a few tunes.

Tenby Male Choir members were thrilled to meet Gavin and Stacey star Joanna. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Wynne and Joanna's fun-filled journey along the Welsh coastline is fuelled by their friendship and shared passions for the sea, food and love of adventure.

BBC Wales said: "In this heart-warming Fact-Ent series, they’ll discover everything from secret coves to seafood recipes, famous ports to fabulous people and we’ll get a sneak peek into the lives of two of Wales’ most beloved stars."

This was not the duo's first visit to Pembrokeshire while filming the programme.

They've already explored paddleboarding off Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot with Pembrokeshire SUP.

Paddleboarding fun at Pembrokeshire SUP. (Image: Pembrokeshire SUP)

They were joined on the water by Alain Defres, who commented: "Such a cool experience going paddle boarding with them and such a laugh."

The duo also called in for a mealn at Rib & Oyster, Kilgetty.

Joanna and Wynne are pictured at Rib & Oyster with staff member Sarah-Jane. (Image: Rib & Oyster)

The restaurant posted on Facebook: Rib & Oyster posted on Facebook: "'Oh, what's occurring!’ - It was lovely seeing Wynne Evans again today, and an extra nice treat to say hello to the wonderful Joanna Page, or better known as Stacey off Gavin & Stacey!

“We can't wait to see the finale at Christmas.”.

BBC Cymru Wales has said that each episode of the series will see the presenters on their motor yacht, charting a course to new destinations that range from fishing villages to vibrant coastal towns and secluded hamlets.

The channel added: "Wynne and Joanna will also look to indulge their culinary cravings as they uncover remarkable and unusual dining spots at each destination. Aboard their boat Wynne will whip up delicious meals with Joanna lending a hand."