Edwards was suspended in July 2023 after claims he paid thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

He remained on the payroll while suspended, which is normal BBC policy, and was suffering from serious mental health issues and received in-patient hospital care.

#BreakingNews Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police said pic.twitter.com/tsldsDSYvF — PA Media (@PA) July 29, 2024

The BBC confirmed at the time of his departure that he had not received a pay-off and was leaving “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”.

Edwards was absent from screens from when the story first broke in July 2023 until his exit in April 2024.

Huw Edwards charged over alleged activity:

The broadcaster, 62, now faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

Edwards – who quit BBC in April after 40 years on screens – will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning (July 31).

The police claimed the offences were linked to images shared on WhatsApp.

Huw was previously one of the paid journalists at the BBC with a salary of between £435,000 to £440,000 a year.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31.

“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”