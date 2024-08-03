Located in Saundersfoot on St Brides Hill, the property is less than a ten-minute walk away from the beach.

The home consists of four double bedrooms, two en-suite bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, generous gardens with mature trees, ample driveway parking and a self-contained one bedroom-one bathroom annex.

The house is walking distance to Saundersfoot beach. (Image: Rightmove)

There are four double bedrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove)

The house has a large rear garden with a range of trees. (Image: Rightmove) On the ground floor there is a lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, utility and shower room.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units, integrated dishwasher and under counter fridge.

There is an opening to the dining room where there is a log burner in fireplace, family-sized dining suite and a glazed door which leads into the rear garden.

Meanwhile, the nearby utility room is where the pressurised hot water system, gas combi boiler, stainless steel sink and connection for washing machine exists.

A family bathroom is on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove)

A one bedroom annex is available as part of the property. (Image: Rightmove)

The annex has an open plan kitchen lounge room. (Image: Rightmove) In the lounge, a glazed door to the side leads toward a patio and there is a gas fire in original polished stone surround.

As for the shower room, this comes with an electric shower, wash hand basin, tiled walls and a toilet.

All four double bedrooms can be found on the first floor.

One of the en-suite bedrooms has a mains shower in glazed enclosure while the other en-suite contains a free-standing roll top bath and waterfall mains shower in a separated glazed enclosure.

The family bathroom is on the same floor, featuring fully tiled walls, a double ended roll top bath, a pedestal wash hand basin and a toilet.

The one-bedroom annex is outside the property with its outside space and is ideal for hosting guests or additional income through letting.

In addition to a bedroom, the annex has an open plan lounge kitchen diner, including French doors that lead to a decked seating area, wall and base units with matching worktop, a four-ring gas hob, a fridge and dishwasher.

The annex’s shower room has a main shower walk in enclosure, heated towel rail, toilet and wash hand basis in a vanity unit.

At the front of the property there is a large driveway which provides adequate space for multiple vehicles.

The paved pathway leads to a big back garden with magnolia trees, a lawned area and a paved seating area.

Saundersfoot is a lively location filled with restaurants and bars near the coast, besides being close to Tenby where there are three award-winning beaches.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.