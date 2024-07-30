Matt Waldron has spent the last five years of his career at the acclaimed Stackpole Inn.

The Inn’s owners recently announced that the business is up for sale for £1.5m.

Matt – whose collaboration with The Hairy Bikers was one of the stand-out moments of his time in Stackpole – revealed his new move to his followers on Instagram.

Matt is pictured with The Hairy Bikers at The Stackpole Innduring the filming of of The Hairy Bikers Go Local. (Image: Matt Waldron)

He said: “After five years at The Stackpole Inn, the time has come to move on to a new challenge.



“My time at The Stackpole Inn will be something I look back on with fond memories.

"I have had the opportunity to work alongside some great people and be involved in some epic opportunities, including time spent with The Hairy Bikers, filming Go Local and featuring in Gordon Ramsay's Unchartered’ documentary on Disney + and the Uncharted recipe book.

"New and exciting opportunity"



“I am excited to take on a new and exciting opportunity as Head Chef at Tenby’s most iconic building, The Plantagenet House.

Inside the historic Plantaganet House. (Image: Facebook)

"The building has an incredible amount of history and is situated on one of the most beautiful streets in Tenby, and I can’t wait to get started.



"Thank you to everybody who has been a part of my journey so far. I look forward to welcoming you to The Plantagenet in the near future.”

New era

The Plantaganet House, on Tenby’s Quay Hill, recently entered a new era with the retirement after 40 years of Barney and Nye Stone.

The restaurant is said to be Tenby’s oldest building, with some parts dating back to the 10th Century. It also boasts the unique feature of a medieval Flemish chimney.

Mr and Mrs Stone posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page in April: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our lovely customers over the last 40 years.

"We've made some special memories that we will cherish! But the time has come for a new team to takeover and we wish them all the best!!

"Love and plenty of hugs, Nye & Barney."