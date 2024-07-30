Whether you prefer sitting behind the wheel or powering the pedals, we all must follow the Highway Code to ensure our safety as well as those around us.

In 2021, the Highway Code introduced new rules that changed the road hierarchy system in order to create a safer travel experience for all road users.

What is the hierarchy of the Highway Code?





Under the changes, pedestrians and cyclists are now at the top of the hierarchy since they are considered the most at risk of an accident.

They are followed by vehicles since they could cause the most damage in a collision.

Concerningly, research has shown that over half of motorists in the UK do not know the new hierarchy order.

In response, the cycle insurance provider, ALA Insurance, has shared a warning to drivers to follow the new rules to safely share our roads.

The warning comes ahead of Cycle to Work Day (August 1) which will likely see many motorists ditching their vehicles in favour of two wheels during their commute.

“There are a couple of important rules in the highway code that all drivers need to be aware of, especially as many people will be cycling to work this Friday," according to Simon England, Founder and Managing Director of ALA Insurance.

Simon explained that rule 139 dictates that drivers should always leave a cyclist as much room as they would when overtaking a car.

The Managing Director warned that "cutting it too close puts cyclists at an increased risk which should be avoided at all costs.”

The expert also pointed motorists to Rule 163 of the Highway Code.

Drivers can access more detail here including how they should give cyclists at least 1.5 metres distance when overtaking at up to 30mph.

This figure increases when overtaking at higher speeds.

Simon warned that drivers who don’t obey the laws can be found guilty of ‘careless driving’.

Guilt motorists may receive up to nine penalty points and a fine of between 15 and 50% of their weekly income, if they are taken to court.

Simon added: “Many cyclists choose to wear helmet cameras which means that those caught out for not overtaking safely are liable to be named and shamed as footage can be sent directly to your local police force online.

"The Highway Code’s hierarchy means that drivers have a responsibility to keep more vulnerable road users, like cyclists, safe and this is a simple way to do just that.”