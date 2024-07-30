At around 10:30pm, a Volkswagen, Toyato Yaris, Hyundai and a grey Ford transit van collided at the A477 crossroads at Llanteg.

The grey Ford transit van carried on driving and the road was closed for several hours before being reopened in the early morning.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a four-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 10.30pm on Saturday, July 27.

“A yellow and white Volkswagen Caravelle, a blue Toyato Yaris, a blue Hyundai I10 and a grey Ford transit van were involved in the collision on the A477 crossroads at Llanteg, Pembrokeshire.

“The grey Ford Transit van did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver. One person was assessed by a paramedic at the scene.

“The A477 road between Red Roses and Kilgetty was closed and reopened at 2am on Sunday, July 28.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

“Quote reference: DP-20240727-434.”