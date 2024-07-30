Emergency services were called following reports of a fire on the westbound A48 carriageway at around 4.14pm on Monday, July 29.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Morriston, Port Talbot, Carmarthen, Tumble and Llanelli fire stations attended, along with officers from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Both lanes on the westbound carriageway were closed as the emergency services dealt with the fire, whilst there were heavy delays on Monday evening heading eastbound.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews responded to an articulated lorry carrying approximately 44 tonnes of hay that was well alight.

“Crews utilised two hose reel jets, one 45mm jet, one turntable ladder used as a water tower, one highways telehandler and one water bowser. The hay and the lorry’s trailer were completely destroyed by fire.

“The final crews left the scene at 12.39am on Tuesday, July 30.”

However, “a large quantity” of hay reignited in the early hours of the morning whilst the vehicles were being recovered.

The crew from Pontarddulais fire station was called at 2.16am, and the bales were extinguished before being loaded into lorries.

“Crew members utilised two hose reel jets, one short-extension ladder and lighting,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“The crew left the scene at 5.30am.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A call was received at 4.15pm on Monday, July 29 reporting a lorry, carrying straw, on fire on the A48 westbound carriageway between Pont Abraham and Cwmgwili.

“One lane was opened at 6.30am, Tuesday, July 30.

“One lane currently remains closed.”