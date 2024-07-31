The farm is a unique research centre and nature reserve showcasing the importance of bugs and their role in our ecosystem.

During his visit, Mr Irranca-Davies observed first-hand how investment from the Welsh Government, including the Nature Networks Fund, has supported initiatives at the farm.

One such initiative is the Connected Commons & The Centre for Nature Recovery project which aims to strengthen the resilience of the protected lands on the St Davids peninsula.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: "It’s been wonderful to visit Dr Beynon's Bug Farm which is so focused on nature recovery, we can all learn from what has been achieved here.

"Everything comes together here in a wonderful web of food, farming, research and conservation to promote biodiversity and nature recovery."

The cabinet secretary also learnt about the decline of British dung beetles. He said: "It was fascinating to learn more about the importance of British dung beetles that are sadly in decline.

"They play an essential role in reducing dung on pasture. Dung beetles and other dung invertebrates fertilise and aerate soils naturally as well as reducing greenhouse gases."

Dr Sarah Beynon, founding director of the farm, spoke about the visit saying: "It was fabulous to show the cabinet secretary our work with farmers, vets and conservation bodies to connect-up wildlife habitat here on the St Davids peninsula.

"We have a fantastic opportunity for this work to be used as a case study of innovative and collaborative nature recovery solutions that fit alongside sustainable food production."

Both the cabinet secretary and Dr Beynon encourage visitors to explore the bug farm to understand its significant contributions towards nature recovery and biodiversity.