Lydstep Cliffs & Caverns came fifth after 100% of reviews on Tripadvisor gave the coastal walk a five-star rating.

Dinas Island Circular Walk came tenth with 90.63% of reviews giving the route five-stars.

The study was conducted by Fitflop which analysed 50 coastal walks and ranked them according to Instagram data, Tik Tok posts and percentage of five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

For Instagram and Tik Tok, the volume of hashtag usage for each walk was noted.

Meanwhile, for reviews on Tripadvisor, the volume of five-star reviews in relation to the overall reviews given was scored.

Each walk was then given a rating between one to 100 across these three data points and an average score determined their final ranking.

Here is the list for the top 10 most picturesque coastal walks in the UK:

The Jurassic Coast, Dorset Giant’s Causeway Trail, County Antrim Salcombe Regis Cliffs, Devon Arran Coastal Way, Buteshire Lydstep Cliffs and Caverns Walk, Pembrokeshire Revelstoke Drive and Noss Mayo Walk, Devon Old Harry Rocks Walk, Dorset Porthcurno Circular Walk, Cornwall Keem Bay Loop, County Mayo Dinas Island Circular Walk, Pembrokeshire

According to Fitflop, UK searches for ‘walking trails’ is up 50% year-on-year and searches for ‘beach walks’ has grown 247% over the last year.

For information about the study, visit the Fitflop website.