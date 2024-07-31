Michael Lawrence, 25, of Sunny Bank in Bristol, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with four offences of assault of an emergency worker.

It was alleged that Lawrence assaulted PC Atkins at Withybush General Hospital on March 22, and then assaulted PC Atkins again, along with PC Howells and PC Gosling on March 23.

The defendant admitted each of the charges.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Kate Williams, for Lawrence, said the defendant had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital following the offences, and had been a patient for three months.

She said he was now fit to enter a plea, and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Judge Geraint Walters granted this, and ordered that Lawrence returns to court on August 23 to be sentenced.

He re-admitted the defendant to bail, but warned him that all sentencing options remain open.