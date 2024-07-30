Andrew James, 41, of Redhill Park, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of sexual assault of a child.

James faced two charges of intentionally touching a boy aged between four and eight.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also alleged to have intentionally touched a second boy – aged between four and six – on multiple occasions.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between January 2018 and August 2023.

James pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on February 12, and the defendant was re-admitted to bail.