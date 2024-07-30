A HAVERFORDWEST man has denied sexually assaulting two children.

Andrew James, 41, of Redhill Park, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of sexual assault of a child.

James faced two charges of intentionally touching a boy aged between four and eight.

  • For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also alleged to have intentionally touched a second boy – aged between four and six – on multiple occasions.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between January 2018 and August 2023.

James pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on February 12, and the defendant was re-admitted to bail.  