A HAVERFORDWEST man has denied sexually assaulting two children.
Andrew James, 41, of Redhill Park, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of sexual assault of a child.
James faced two charges of intentionally touching a boy aged between four and eight.
He was also alleged to have intentionally touched a second boy – aged between four and six – on multiple occasions.
The offences were alleged to have taken place between January 2018 and August 2023.
James pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A trial has been scheduled to begin on February 12, and the defendant was re-admitted to bail.
