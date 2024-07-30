Last week Nestle revealed it was bringing back its discontinued Caramac chocolate bar after it was axed from its range after more than 60 years in November 2023.

Now chocolate fans have received another surprise with the early arrival of Christmas treats to UK supermarkets.

Several festive treats from confectionary companies including Nestle and Mars have already been spotted in Asda leaving fans excited, yet confused.

Three Christmas chocolates have been spotted in Asda stores across the UK

Three Christmas chocolates have been spotted in Asda stores across the UK by the Facebook group Newfoodsuk:

M&M's Crispy Santa chocolate bar

Mint Maltesers Reindeer

Nestle Milky Bar Festive Friends

The release of these festive treats has left shoppers with mixed emotions - excited about the return of some of their favourite chocolate bars, but also annoyed that they are back so early.

One shopper, commenting on a Newfoodsuk post on Facebook, said: "Sorry to sound a grinch….. we are in July!!!"

Another person added: "Lol I saw these and assumed they were from last year before looking at the packaging."

A third member commented: "Already lol. The shops are annoying as yrs go by for bringing out Christmas stuff too early. It spoils it."

This person said: "Bit early for Xmas but yum!!!"

While a fifth user joked: "Poundland will have Mariah on the CD player ready and warming up…"

Despite some feeling these festive treats have hit supermarket shelves far too early, others have already begun rushing to their nearest Asda in the hope of securing some of these Christmas goodies.

Upon seeing the returning M&M Santa Bars, this shopper commented: "I’ll be buying the box."

While another added: "Defo need to fine [sic] these."

The returns of these festive treats come just weeks after Mars Wrigley confirmed it was shrinking the size of another Christmas favourite chocolate - Celebrations.

The larger 600g tubs of Celebrations have been shrunk to 550g just months out from Christmas 2024 in an attempt to "absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations”.

What are your thoughts on Christmas chocolates being released in July? Take our poll above or let us know in the comments below.