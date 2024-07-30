People were injured after a two-vehicle crash on a key Pembrokeshire road this morning (July 30).
At 8:30am two vehicles collided on the A477 between Red Roses and Kilgetty.
Those involved in the incident suffered minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, on the A477, between Red Roses and Kilgetty at about 8.30am on 30 July.
“Minor injuries were reported. The road remained open.”
