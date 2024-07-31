Late last year, Stuart Williams of Home Farm, Leweston, near Camrose, was refused retrospective permission by planning officers to retain the Willhome Farm Barn farm park – and ancillary buildings – built in June 2022.

The site – whose facilities were used by council educational providers and parents of children with learning difficulties – is home to rabbits, llamas, donkeys, poultry, owls, goats, ponies and pigs, along with a café building, public conveniences, a children’s play area, and parking.

It was refused due to highway safety concerns and fears it would generate additional foul water flows which are likely to result in an increase in phosphate levels in the Cleddau River.

Since the refusal by planners, a change.org petition, Grant Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn in Pembrokeshire, was set up by Hook-based Jessica Austin, which has attracted more than 2,600 signatures to date.

Jessica’s petition said: “This decision not only affects this resilient family but also impacts schools attended with over 6,000 pupils, by adults from local wellbeing centres and families with children who have autism or learning difficulties like mine.

“It’s important to note that there are no apparent issues with existing amenities. Roads or waterways. The refusal of planning permission seems unjustified and is causing unnecessary distress within our community.”

Earlier this year, the applicant submitted a fresh call – supported by local community council Camrose - for permission to be granted, which was again due to be decided by planning officers.

At the request of local county councillor, and former council leader, Cllr Jamie Adams, a special meeting was held to discuss whether a decision could be made by councillors rather than officers.

At the Pembrokeshire County Council planning delegation panel meeting of July 30, it was recommended that the application was not considered by the planning committee, for the reason that the criteria have not been met.

Cllr Adams, speaking at the meeting, said the petition showed the scheme had a wider impact than just the Camrose area: “We had a petition from Jess Austin, the mother of two children with acute learning needs; she brought her children to this facility and their lives changed; the younger child had never spoken before the interaction with the animals at the barn.

“The petition; that does demonstrate an interest outside the area of Camrose.”

He added: “This particular farm has had an issue with TB in cattle for many years, it was so severe the animal Health department took the whole herd from the farm, which probably led to them considering how they view their future; I feel it needs public consideration.”

He listed the many bookings for the site, including schools, dementia carers, and council social services, adding: “This isn’t a straightforward application for a farm park bolted on to the site of a working farm; it cannot be described as a simple application because of the offer being provided. The planning committee would have the opportunity of a site visit and greater understanding of the application within our community in its broadest sense.”

Committee member Cllr John Cole moved the matter be decided by committee, saying highway issues could probably be overcome.

He was seconded by Cllr Aled Thomas, who said the petition showed there was “a significant amount of people showing their support” for the scheme, adding: “I do think it’s really important we have an open and honest discussion about this; I’m overwhelmingly in support of Cllr Cole’s call for it to be in public discussion.”

Members unanimously agreed to remove delegated powers for approval or refusal, on the grounds it is complex and sensitive and would benefit from a public examination of the merits, meaning the application will be heard at a future planning committee.