This prestigious recognition was granted by A Greener World.

The non-profit organisation carries out audits, offers certifications, and promotes practical and sustainable farming systems.

The certification acknowledges measurable benefits for soil, water, air, and biodiversity, as well as for infrastructure, animal welfare, and social responsibility.

Established and planted by Jemma Vickers and Paul Rolt in 2010, Hebron Vineyard's journey dates back to the pair's nine-year effort to convert an existing vineyard into a noteworthy, non-intervention organic vineyard in Andalucia, Spain.

The vineyard is known for its Certified Regenerative by AGW natural wines.

Besides wine-making, they also offer holiday accommodations and arrange tasting and tapas events.

Vickers and Rolt maintain the vineyard without artificial insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, or fertilisers.

Instead, they focus on working in line with the local ecosystem and safeguarding the health of the soil.

Unique to Hebron Vineyard is the UK's only commercial arbustrum.

This ancient Roman practice involves growing vines through a living willow trellis, a zero carbon footprint initiative that yields health benefits for the vines.

Ms Vickers said: "At Hebron Vineyard, our goal is a natural wine of Wales with zero intervention in the vineyard and with zero intervention in the winery. Our Certified Regenerative by AGW logo means a great deal to us, both as custodians of the land and as a business. We were looking for a certification that understands that regenerative viticulture lies beyond pure organics, beyond biodynamics.

"Our wines are the result of a natural fermentation, spontaneously created by the yeasts picked up by the grapes in the vineyard. No sulphur washes, no added sugar or any of the 60 other additions that a modern wine can have in it and not to be found listed on the label.

"It’s about farming well and honouring the land by promoting healthy soils and biodiversity to create and enhance a lively ecosystem. Our AGW certification means that we have reached a benchmark of good regenerative practice. From here, we push onwards with our regenerative journey."

A Greener World international director Wayne Copp said: "We are incredibly proud to work with Hebron Vineyard, the UK’s first Certified Regenerative by AGW vineyard. We are delighted that Jemma and Paul chose us as the logo their customers can trust to deliver genuinely positive outcomes on the farm, at the table, and for the planet."