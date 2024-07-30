Duncan Powell, 35, died following an accident at a motocross track near Penybont on Sunday, July 28. The married father of three children would have celebrated his 36th birthday this Friday.

Mr Powell’s family said he died in a freak accident doing a sport he had loved since he was a child.

“Duncan was always happy, with a smile that went from ear to ear,” read a tribute from his family.

“(He was) a very hard-working young man who would help out anybody. He had a motocross accident on his bike, doing the sport he loved from a young age.

“(We) would also like to mention that it was a freak accident and was nobody’s fault, we want the story to be a happy story just like Duncan was.”

The Wales Air Ambulance confirmed it sent two helicopters to the scene of the accident.

Mr Powell, from Knucklas, near Knighton, was competing in an event at Neuadd Farm, Penybont, organised by Mid Wales Motocross. The company also runs events in Castle Caereinion and Pool Quay, near Welshpool.

Duncan Powell as been described as always happy, with a smile that went from ear to ear”. (Image: Adam Dance)

The company had initially posted on its Facebook page on Monday morning that a rider was in a critical condition in hospital with several injuries, before announcing Mr Powell’s death later that evening.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Duncan Powell, the rider from yesterday’s accident,” Mid Wales Motocross said in a statement on their Facebook page on Monday night.

“Duncan was a regular rider of ours who always had a big smile on his face and knew how to put one on other faces too.

“From the whole family at Mid Wales Motocross we are devastated and send all of our love to Duncan’s family, close friends and to everyone else who knew of Duncan in the motocross community.

“These photos are of Duncan doing what he loved. Keep that wire tight up there and don’t let that smile off your face.”

It is believed the incident occurred just before 11am on Sunday. “The Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region on Sunday,” said a Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson.

“Our crews from Welshpool and Dafen were allocated at 10.28am and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 10.53am. Our involvement concluded at 12.03pm.”

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that they were not in attendance. The Welsh Ambulance Service have also been contacted for comment.