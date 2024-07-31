Lee Trivett had booked a holiday at Tasia Maris Hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, with his wife Mandy Trivett as a break after several of their friends had passed away through the year.

The 58-year-old forked out £2,215 earlier last month for a six-night stay with Jet2 where they hoped to spend their mornings drinking coffee on the balcony and tea and biscuits at night.

But the pair were soon disappointed to realise their 'deluxe' balcony view allegedly consisted of scaffolding, netting, and workmen and their forklifts rumbling in and out all day long.

However Jet2 claimed that guests had been made to tick a box saying they 'understood' there was building work “taking place nearby” and so should have been aware of it, while claiming they “made multiple attempts to contact Mr Trevitt” on the holiday but didn't hear back.

The couple claim this was only after four days had passed and said they were only there for a week anyway.

Lee said: “It was just looking over a building site. I was absolutely shocked.

"There were forklifts going up and down and there were workmen going in and a generator on all day and all night which you could hear through the double glazing.

"It got worse as by the end, there were more and more workmen coming on the site.

"We hadn't been informed that this work was going on.

"We couldn't even sit out on the balcony. The last thing you wanted to look at was that.

"When I was talking to people in the hotel, we were originally led to believe nobody worked on the building site through the summertime.

"But that wasn't very accurate."

"On the photos on the website, you couldn't see any of the building work. There was nothing."

Despite speaking to a Jet2 rep at the time, they were told their location was due to the rooms being upgraded and while they did find another room, they were already more than half way through their holiday.

Lee said: "I mentioned to our Jet2 rep and she said 'they are the upgraded rooms, that's where they're based'.

"How is that an upgrade? Looking onto a building site and as far away from the pool and bar and restaurant [as possible].

"They've given me the view from hell.

"It took them a day to respond and then she told me there were no rooms available and then the following day she said we might have a room for you.

"To be honest, we were only there a week and we were four days in by then.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We believe it is very important to provide all relevant information to customers ahead of their well-deserved holidays, and at the time of this booking we made it very clear to customers that building works were taking place nearby.

"Customers were required to tick a box showing that they had read and understood this, and the information was also highlighted in the booking documentation.

"However, once we were made aware of Mr Trevitt's feedback when he was on holiday, we immediately liaised with the hotel to source an alternative room and we made multiple attempts to contact Mr Trevitt by mobile, text, and by leaving a letter in his room – but we did not hear anything back.

"As an award-winning company, we do everything we can to help customers in the rare event that everything isn't perfect. However, we were unable to provide such support on this occasion as we did not hear back from the customer."