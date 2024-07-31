Walk for Parkinson’s, a Parkinson's UK Cymru event, is scheduled for October 12 in Cardiff and will fund research into better treatments as well as find a cure for Parkinson's, the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world.

Eve Stokoe, 65, will be walking alongside her good friend, Jayne.

She said: “I’ve been ‘Walking for Parkinson’s’ for many years.

"I also completed the ‘100 miles in May’ challenge for the first time this year.

"The most important reason for taking part in the Cardiff event is to be there for my special friend Jayne.

"She’s such an amazing individual and together we will do our bit to raise money and help fund vital research.

"Hopefully the steps we take will be another step forward in helping to find a cure."

The event will start and finish at Bute Park, with options for a shorter 2.6-mile route, suitable for everyone, and a longer six-mile route for participants looking for a bigger challenge.

The longer route is not appropriate for participants using a wheelchair or pushchair.

All walkers will get a fundraising pack containing tips and advice, sponsorship forms, and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

The participation fee for under 18s is free.

Participants are suggested to try and raise £50 in sponsorship.

Jayne Weston from Undy, Monmouthshire, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017, will be participating for the fourth year.

She said: “I can’t wait for the Walk in Cardiff. It’s such a fun way to meet many different people, soak up the atmosphere, and raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

“My family and friends will be there cheering me on, including my very special grandchildren.”

Keri McKie, community fundraiser for Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Bute Park for this special day.

“Next year we’ll be taking the walk to another location in Wales so if you’re keen to get involved in the heart of the capital, now is the time to get involved.”

For those interested in participating, sign up at events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons-cardiff.