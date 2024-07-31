Gary Hicks, of Oregon Way in Luton, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court charged with eight offences against two children in the Milford Haven area between 1987 and 1989.

Hicks was accused of two offences of raping a girl, aged between nine and 11, as well as two offences of indecency with a child – referring to allegations that he caused the girl to do a sex act on him.

He also faced two charges of indecent assault relating to the same complainant.

Hicks was further charged with two offences of indecent assault of a male child – aged between four and eight at the time of the allegations.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Daniel Jones told the jury that the allegations came to light in October 2022, and the complainants spoke to the police after they had been called.

Hicks attended two voluntary interviews on March 6, 2023.

“In short, he denied the allegations that he had sexually abused [the complainants] in any way,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said Hicks told officers that the allegations were malicious and false.

The trial continues before Judge Huw Rees.