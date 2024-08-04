Along with the Welsh Guards, the VC Gallery - the charity which supports veterans and the community through creative engagement - was one of Cllr Brinn's two chosen good causes during his year of office.

The VC Gallery's cheque for £500 was received by its chairman, Lt. Colonel Mark Jolly, in the council chamber at Pembroke Town Hall on Tuesday July 30.

Cllr Brinn also recently presented a cheque to the Welsh Guards charity.

The donations were made possible by various fundraising events and a donation from Valero.

Cllr Brinn said: "Special thanks goes to Valero for contributing a donation which was greatly appreciated and to everyone who supported the various events.

"Also, my grateful thanks and appreciation goes to the Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir for their support to me during my year as Mayor of Pembroke."