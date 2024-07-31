The attack took place on Sunday, July 28 at around 7.45pm at Withybush Woods in Haverfordwest.

Police are appealing for more information from witnesses who saw the attack.

Withybush Woods is regarded as a Pembrokeshire beauty spot. (Image: Brian Sandow)

Dyfed-Powys Police rural crime team has confirmed that the adult swan suffered a sustained attack and was 'bludgeoned to the ground' with a stick.

The incident is being dealt with as a wildlife crime.

Witnesses have been asked to report any information to the Dyfed-Powys wildlife crimes officer by calling 101 and quoting police reference 20240728-373.

A rural crime team spokesperson said: “The swan is undergoing welfare checks and will receive necessary rescue support and vet care."