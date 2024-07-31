Police are investigating a 'serious instance of wildlife crime' after a swan was attacked and battered to the ground with a stick at a Pembrokeshire beauty spot.
The attack took place on Sunday, July 28 at around 7.45pm at Withybush Woods in Haverfordwest.
Police are appealing for more information from witnesses who saw the attack.
Dyfed-Powys Police rural crime team has confirmed that the adult swan suffered a sustained attack and was 'bludgeoned to the ground' with a stick.
The incident is being dealt with as a wildlife crime.
Witnesses have been asked to report any information to the Dyfed-Powys wildlife crimes officer by calling 101 and quoting police reference 20240728-373.
A rural crime team spokesperson said: “The swan is undergoing welfare checks and will receive necessary rescue support and vet care."
