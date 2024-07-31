A strong offshore breeze was sending the frightened paddleboarder offshore from Pendine.

Following a call to the coastguard, Tenby's all-weather lifeboat the Haydn Miller, was launched shortly after 6.30pm.

Tenby Lifeboats RNLI reported the incident on Facebook and said: "The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, and as they were nearing Pendine, located the paddleboarder, a teenager, almost a mile offshore.

"The teen was taken aboard the lifeboat and despite being shaken up, she was none the worse for her ordeal.

"Once close enough to shore, the crew launched the Y-boat and took the girl ashore, where she was met by her very relieved parents.

"The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 7.35pm."