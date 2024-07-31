A teenage girl on a stand-up paddleboard was blown nearly a mile out to sea yesterday evening, Tuesday July 30.
A strong offshore breeze was sending the frightened paddleboarder offshore from Pendine.
Following a call to the coastguard, Tenby's all-weather lifeboat the Haydn Miller, was launched shortly after 6.30pm.
Tenby Lifeboats RNLI reported the incident on Facebook and said: "The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, and as they were nearing Pendine, located the paddleboarder, a teenager, almost a mile offshore.
"The teen was taken aboard the lifeboat and despite being shaken up, she was none the worse for her ordeal.
"Once close enough to shore, the crew launched the Y-boat and took the girl ashore, where she was met by her very relieved parents.
"The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 7.35pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here