One beach outing discovered a prickly plant hiding in the dunes, while a visit to a town discovered some cheerful postbox toppers.

Castle vista

A timeless scene at Carew Castle. (Image: Claire Hodges)

Room with a view

A stunning sky over Tenby and the old lifeboat house. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Dune discovery

Sea holly in the dunes at Freshwater West. (Image: Vicki Winter)

Dreamy Druidston

Looking along the coast from Druidston to Nolton. (Image: Sasha Griffiths)

Picture perfect

A beautiful day at Marloes. (Image: Yvonne Morgan)

All aboard

A cheery maritime scene on this Milford Haven postbox topper. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)