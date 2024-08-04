Harbwr Tenby is ranked in the top 10 Pembrokeshire pubs by Tripadvisor.

Based near Castle Beach, the pub offers a unique experience alongside high-quality beer and food.

Harbwr Tenby is ranked in the top 10 Pembrokeshire pubs. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Manager of brewery at Harbwr Tenby, Richard Johnson said: “We’ve got the pub at the front, a beer garden at the back and a tap room with a microbrewery where you can try freshly made beer. Our beer is brewed on site, and we offer top quality beer.

“We’re based in a unique part of Tenby and we’re locals new favourite place to go. For food we offer kitchen pub classics which includes fresh fish and local produce. We’re very popular at this time of year.” The pub is based in the seaside town of Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Harbwr Tenby has 120 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

One review from July 2024 wrote: “The pub is huge and like a Tardis, it goes on forever. There is a brewery on site. The food and service were excellent, and the staff were very friendly.

“We ate there most days, because there was such a variety of items on the menu. The beer garden is huge and is a sun trap. Dogs are allowed.”

The pub has it's own microbrewery where you can try freshly-made beer. (Image: Google Maps) A review from June added: “Wow! What a gem! Food was excellent and the choice of beer brewed on site was also faultless. I think I must have sampled them all during the week.

“The staff were all friendly and helpful and it was the same with other customers. Some customers were locals and others were visiting. We enjoyed the tap room, and we are returning for another week in September.”

A range of pub-food classics are served at Harbwr Tenby. (Image: Google Maps) Meanwhile, another review from June was impressed with the pub’s brewing facilities on site.

They posted: “I’ve never visited a pub before where you can just freely walk into the on-site brewery and actually see the beers being made, which most other pubs don’t let you do.

“This pub goes on and on, right into the next street corner and it all feels part of the same complex. It also has an excellent shop which sells Harbwr’s range of beers, local spirits and clothing.

“My colleague had some of the best fish and chips she has ever tasted, and my other colleague had some grilled chicken. For the non-ale drinkers there’s also Japanese regular Asahi and also Guinness and Madri.”

For more information about Harbwr Tenby, visit their website or go to the pubs Facebook page.