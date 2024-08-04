Children from Stepaside CP School in Kilgetty recently created more than 50 entries for a design-a-poster contest to mark the 100th anniversary of Liam’s former club, Kilgetty AFC.

The soccer star – who has earned the nickname ‘the Kilgetty Messi’ – sent the pupils a message congratulating them on their efforts, and in a video, he and his mum Louise looked at the posters and chose their favourites.

Liam played for the village's Under 8s side before being signed by Swansea City's Development Centre.

Now playing for EFL Championship side Swansea City, he made his Wales senior debut in 2023.

The school was given Liam’s messages at a special end-of-term assembly led by Kilgetty AFC secretary and girls’ coach, Sharron Hardwick.

“The children felt proud that Liam attended their school and played for Kilgetty AFC,” said Sharron. “They looked on in awe at the slides showing Liam’s achievements at Swansea City, and making his Wales debut last year.”

Liam pictured on his Wales senior international debut against Gibraltar last year. (Image: John Smith/FAW)

The poster-designing competition is part of Kilgetty AFC’s centenary celebrations, and on her visit to the school, Sharron showed photos of the club’s players from over the past hundred years.

Amongst them was George Edwards, who was signed by Cardiff City in 1948 for the then-substantial fee of £12,000.

He made 222 League and Cup appearances for Cardiff, scoring 46 goals, and also won 12 Wales international senior peacetime caps.

George Edwards was another player who never forgot his Kilgetty roots. (Image: Kilgetty AFC)

Throughout all of this, Edwards travelled back to Kilgetty when he could, to play for Kilgetty AFC,

The children found a further connection between Stepaside CP School and Kilgetty AFC through slides of games being played at the original Kilgetty AFC playing field, which was situated at the current Stepaside School site.

Pupils from classes 2 to 6 showed their learning in creative ways in their Kilgetty AFC poster designs.

The club committee were very impressed with the entries, and chose two winners from each class. Kilgetty AFC women also chose their winning poster.

Fairtrade prizes

The Fair Trade in Football Campaign donated prizes of Fairtrade chocolates and certificates, to every child who participated.

Stepaside CP posters will be displayed in Kilgetty Village shops the week of the Kilgetty Fete, from August 24. They will also be displayed at Kingsmoor Sports Club on September 1 in the Kilgetty AFC Centenary display.

For sponsorship opportunities for the centenary celebrations, contact sponsorship@kilgettyafc.co.uk

If you have any questions, memories, photographs or information email: sec.kafc@gmail.com