Tenby placed seventh in the study conducted by ChoiceQuote, a specialist insurance broker, which ranked UK road trip hotspots based on search and social media data.

The research found that nearly three-fifths of Brits (57 per cent) are planning two to four staycations this year, with Google searches for 'UK road trips' rising by 84 per cent in the last year.

In the summer months, many Brits will start planning staycations and seek out the best scenic drives to enjoy with loved ones.

Phil Leese, taxi and specialist motor trading manager at ChoiceQuote, said: "The UK is home to some of the most beautiful scenery so it is easy to understand why Brits may choose to go on a road trip this summer."

The research shows that Tenby has 116,000 Instagram hashtags associated with it, with 90,500 Google searches being made.

This was a growth of 23 per cent in the past year.

Tenby was beaten in the list by Windermere and Keswick in the Lake District, Bourton-on-the-water, St Ives, Cheddar Gorge, Grasmere and Durdle door.

Lyme Regis, Cromer and Bude round out the top 10.

Mr Leese offers some road trip advice to ensure a smooth journey: "As with many long-distance trips, there are some key things to think about, including packing the essentials and carrying out some car maintenance checks before setting off on your journey."

Carry important documents like your driving licence, car insurance details and breakdown service details.

Ensure you have navigation tools such as a Sat Nav and a phone charger, as well as a first aid kit.

Along with refreshing food and drinks, Mr Leese suggests a torch and some change for parking.

Before hitting the road, drivers should check their oil levels, breaks and tyre pressure, clear any unnecessary items from the car and plan their route, including potential stops and checking for road closures.

All of these, Mr Leese says will help to ensure a smoother journey.