Rowan Nickerson raised £900 for the Pembrokeshire Haematology Oncology Day Unit by running in the Long Course Weekend Wales 5k road race on June 23.

Rowan's aunt Sharon received 'excellent' care and treatment at the unit, inspiring his fundraising efforts.

The 12-year-old's fundraising efforts will contribute to the new Heads Up! Cancer Hair Loss Support Service at Withybush Hospital, aimed at supporting cancer patients experiencing hair loss.

Talking about his first 5k road race, Rowan said: "I enjoyed my first ever 5k road race.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me and who has kindly donated."

Rowan's achievement was commended by the unit's staff members.

Liliana Guta, the senior sister at the unit, said: "A big well done to Rowan for taking part in the Long Course Weekend Wales 5k and raising money in memory of his aunty.

"It was such an admirable thing to do, and many patients will benefit from the money that he raised.

"Rowan should be very proud of himself; he is an inspiration to others."

Also appreciating his efforts was Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities.

She said: "We would like to say a huge well done to Rowan for taking part in his first 5k and raising such a fantastic amount.

"The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

For more information on Hywel Dda Health Charities, visit their website to see how you can support local NHS patients and staff.