Thanks to the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund, the lift servicing the Queens Hall Narberth has undergone a much-needed renewal this summer.

Lara Herde, the venue manager said, “After 30 years of hard work, the lift was more than ready for a complete overhaul.

"We were thrilled to receive news of our successful bid to the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund which has allowed us to install an up-to-date, fully functional lift to support the access needs of our community, and to safeguard the sustainability of our building for existing and future users.”

Safety features

Following a complete electrical refurbishment, the eight-person lift boasts efficient and modern mechanics, plus a sleek new interior and state-of-the art safety features.

Narberth's Queens Hall h as been a popular and much-loved venue for over 65 years. (Image: Queens Hall)

As well as its exciting live events programme, the Queens Hall hosts a huge range of activities, classes, community groups and health and wellbeing sessions, plus services including hot desking, room hire and conferencing.

Future plans

The variety of spaces across the three floors were used by over 250 groups in 2023 and with even more planned for 2024 and beyond, the lift upgrade has ensured the much-loved venue remains a useful, flexible community space available to all.

The upgrade is a very welcome step in the wider development of the facilities at the hall.

Queens Hall trustees chairman Ian Gravell, said: “I am very proud of the team for all their hard work on this project, which is part of a wider five-year plan to further develop the facilities for our new and existing users.

"As we move forward into this exciting new period for the hall, we are keen to hear more about the needs within our community and how the hall can help to address them.”

For more information on the project, or to get in touch with the Queens Hall Narberth with any thoughts and ideas you have, head over to thequeenshall.org.uk and drop the team an email via the ‘contact us’ page or call 01834 861212 Ends