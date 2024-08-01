Earlier this year, fears were raised that the station – one of the busiest in west Wales – could be downgraded in favour of activities being run from Milford Haven.

Back in May, an RNLI spokesperson said: “It is becoming increasingly challenging for the RNLI to sustain operations at Angle Lifeboat Station due to its remote location and declining population.

“Since 2012, a local operating procedure has been in place for Angle’s all-weather lifeboat to collect crew from Milford Haven when attending incidents to ensure adequate crewing levels.

“The RNLI has recently provided extra support to crew based in Milford Haven, developing more infrastructure and dedicated training for volunteers.

“Angle’s all-weather lifeboat is currently based on a swing mooring to ensure it can be launched quickly and effectively in an emergency, due to limited amount of shore crew with daytime availability at Angle.

“Supplementing this arrangement, the RNLI has been operating from Milford Haven three days a week in order to maintain our lifesaving effect. We are working with Milford Haven Port Authority with a view to extending this arrangement to a 24/7 service for a three-to-six-month trial.

“We will still require the services of the Angle RNLI volunteer crew, but continue to review the situation in order to ensure the long-term viability of the station.”

The 24-7 trial will now be run over six months.

The RNLI has said it recently provided extra support to crew based in Milford Haven, developing more infrastructure and dedicated training for volunteers there.

The RNLI also invested in additional full-time crew at Angle to ensure the lifeboat could continue to operate. However, these arrangements are not sustainable long-term, it said.

Ryan Jennings, RNLI Regional Operations Lead said: “This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but is necessary to enable the RNLI to continue to save lives to the best affect in the Cleddau Estuary and surrounding waterways.

“To ensure the long-term sustainability of lifesaving in the area, we are keen to undertake this trial and assess its impact. We will still require the services of the Angle RNLI volunteer crew and welcome any new additional crew; however, we continue to review the situation in order to ensure the long-term viability of the station.

“The RNLI is committed to ensuring an effective lifesaving service in the Cleddau Estuary and surrounding area and is grateful to the Port of Milford Haven for their ongoing support. We are committed to looking at ways of creating a lifeboat service, which is sustainable into the future. A trial at Milford Haven gives us the opportunity to explore this.’

Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, Mike Ryan, said: “We are fully supportive of the RNLI’s trial to operate from Milford Haven as we want to help them find a workable, long term solution that will benefit all users of the Waterway and keep everyone safe.’

The trial commenced this week, and the RNLI will assess and review the results once complete.