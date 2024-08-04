It was a pleasant and jovial evening, which began with a quiz compiled by Charlie Kidd and Pauline Boswell and a lovely buffet put together by everyone who came, ahead of the awards for the 2023/2024 season.

Chairman Dave Lewis introduced the awards section and carried out the agreeable task of presenting the trophies, gold medals and certificates.

Twelve formal competitions were held, with trophies and/or medals awarded to the gold awards for both prints and digitals .

They were: Dave Bolton, 1st Open Print, Wild Adder; Gill Mackay, 1st Open Digital, At the Barbican; Gary Mayhew, Landscapes Print, Glowing Glacier; Gary Mayhew, Landscapes Digital, Green Bridge Storm Light; Gill Mackay, Portraits Digital, Ironman; Cheryl Hewitt, Panels Digital, Life on Peacock Tiger Lilies

Charlie Kidd, Nature Prints, Osprey struggling with trout; Liz Wallis, Nature Digital, Crane on a cold and frosty morning; Dave Bolton, 2nd Open Print, Brown hare in ploughed field; Jayne Crocker, 2nd Open Digital, Fancy a Game; Jan Sullivan, Gary Jenkins Memorial Macro/Close up Print,

Dave Bolton, Gary Jenkins Memorial Macro/Close up Digital, Woodlouse King of the Castle; Jan Sullivan, Mono Print, Breathtaking ;Gary Mayhew, Mono Digital, Snoozing Seal ; Gill Mackay, 3rd Open Print, At Ciutadella Market; Jan Sullivan, 3rd Open Digital, The Surprise Attack; Francis White, Creative Print, Pitcher of Flowers; Rob Cox, Creative Digital, Waterdrops; Donald Fraser, Mike Rowe Memorial Print, Punakha Dzong;Alistair Mackay, Mike Rowe Memorial Digital, Peg’s home town

The Photograph of the Year Print award was given to Dave Bolton with Brown Hare in Ploughed Field.

Photograph of the Year Digital was given to Neil Thomas with Sparrowhawk with Prey

The Merit Trophy for a member with the most points but without a gold, silver or bronze award went to Dave Lewis.

The Fourtograph Trophy -a fun competition with four categories - was awarded to Rob Cox who gained the most points overall.

The certificate for the individual entry scoring the most points went to Alan Brown .

The Ray Hine Memorial Trophy, awarded to the photographer with the most points accumulated in the three Open Competitions, was won by Neil Thomas .

The Photographer of the Year was awarded to Dave Bolton who achieved the most points through the season.

A club spokesperson described this as “a very much deserved award”.

They added: “Dave has spent many hours honing his craft, learning new skills and generally enjoying his photography .

“He inspires many members of Tenby Camera Club .

“Thanks were given to the hardworking committee for keeping the club vibrant and successful.

"We are a friendly and talented club using all sorts of camera gear from top notch cameras and lenses, to a variety of mobile phones and everything in between.

The new season for Tenby Camera Club begins on September 5 , 7.30pm in St Florence Community Centre .

"You can come along for a chat to see what we do. Have a look at our website for membership details . The new programme will be posted soon on the website https://tenbycameraclub.photium.com