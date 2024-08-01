The Welsh Government scheme, being delivered by Alun Griffiths Contractors, is due for completion this winter, and has already achieved some significant milestones.

These include the opening of the A40 Redstone Bridge near Narberth, following a three-day full road closure and a four-week local closure.

Work is gathering pace on the Llanfallteg Bridge with precast concrete beams for the bridge being laid last Monday, July 28.

The works at Llanfallteg Bridge. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

A new section of the A40 is now acting as a diversion for residents and businesses.

The next new section of the A40 will open between Penblewin Roundabout and Henllan during September.

Work to complete Penblewin Roundabout will be shortly after its start in September.

The Llanfallteg Bridge construction area. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

The new A40 section of road - running beneath Narberth Bridge from Jacobs Park to Penblewin Roundabout - is programmed to open in December 2024.

The new stretch of the road at its westerly end between Jacobs Park and Redstone Bridge. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

Amongst community members and councillors who visited the site recently were Pembrokeshire County Councillors Marc Tierney and David Simpson.

Narberth member Cllr Tierney said: “After years of work, we can really see progress now on the A40.

“I’d like to thank the contractors, Alun Griffiths, for listening to views of local people and working with local communities throughout this huge, £60 million European Union/Welsh Government-funded project.

"We can really see progress," said Cllr Marc Tierney. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

“Having recently visited the site again with Cllr David Simpson, the scale of the work that has taken place and that is currently underway is immense.

“ When complete, we won’t just have a brand new road built to modern design standards and improving connectivity into and out of the county, we’ll also have safer walking, cycling and equestrian routes and a restored natural environment important for protecting the rich biodiversity in the area.”

A spokesman for Alun Griffiths Contractors said: “The unprecedented wet weather encountered during construction has led to delays to key earthworks activities.

Taking in the view from Llanfallteg Bridge. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

"Some localised unexpected ground conditions have also been encountered which required further investigation.

“Welsh Government are striving with the contractor to reach completion and road opening as soon as possible.

"We have a busy summer ahead completing our earthworks and drainage, which has been our focus in recent months. Over the past few months, we have placed over 70,000m3 of material on site.

"Planned works on the tie-ins of the scheme and the opening of additional sections of the new highway are planned to follow the summer holiday period."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government confirmed: "We are working to complete the road as soon as possible."