Audiences can look forward to Greek cookery conversations and tastings from Dora Duka, transporting them to the tastes and traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In contrast, Miranda Seymour will offer direct insight into Swiss literature, focusing on an infamous coupling between Lord Byron and Mary Shelley in Switzerland.

Moreover, in an evocative discussion, Dr Stephanie Matthews will present an intriguing exploration through the lavender fields of Provence, probing into the renowned Drummond Affair.

Venturing further afield, Barnaby Rogerson will offer an insightful exploration into the origins of Islam in the Middle East.

This will be followed by a compelling memoir reading from Professor Avi Shlaim, unfolding his journey from Baghdad, through Israel, to Britain.

A comprehensive analysis of global territories will be presented by Professor Nigel Biggar in his discussion on the controversial subject of colonialism.

Nonetheless, local significance will not be neglected, with Dr Toby Driver set to talk about the marvels of Welsh Iron Age Hillforts.

Of similar standing, The Bishop of St Davids will speak about his spiritual life.

Seated on the banks of the Cleddau, Llangwmlitfest will echo the river's significance with a children's creative workshop and an estuary forage.

Additionally, there will be a writing workshop led by Pippa the Pen and other writers.

Festival attendees can also anticipate craft displays at St Jerome's on August 9 and 10, an art exhibit in the village hall, and a performance by The Bookshop Band.

The Llangwm Literary Festival will take place from August 9 to 11 in Llangwm.

For more information, reach out to llangwmlitfest@gmail.com or visit the Llangwm Literary Festival website.