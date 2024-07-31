Police were called to an incident on Hamilton Terrace in Milford Have at around 12.15pm following reports of a collision.

No injuries were reported and the road was reopened at 2pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven, at around 12.15pm on 31 July.

“The road was closed whilst the vehicles were recovered. No injuries were reported. The road reopened at 2pm.”