The first phase of Pembrokeshire County Council's Glasfryn housing development is nearing completion.

GRD Homes Ltd started work on the development in November 2023, with the first phase expected to be finished ahead of schedule this winter.

This phase includes seven properties made up of single and double bedroom bungalows.

The homes will be advertised on Pembrokeshire Choice Homes as they near completion.

A community engagement event will be held on August 13 at the Ty'r Pererin Centre in St Davids from 5pm to 7pm.

Here, the council's housing team will discuss the allocation process for the homes with residents.

The second phase of the project is also well underway, with initial groundwork for 11 additional bungalows completed.

These energy-efficient homes will meet the latest Welsh Government's Development Quality Requirement.

They will be built to the highest energy performance certificate standard and will include solar panels.

The second phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Glasfryn development is a joint project with the Welsh Government.

Councillor Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing, said: "We are really keen to work with the community on a local lettings policy for these new properties, as we have done for our developments in other parts of the county."

Residents can ask questions or get more information by emailing the customer liaison team on devCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phoning 01437 764551.