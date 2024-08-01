Many of us will go months (maybe even years) without giving our washing machine filters a good clean.

This part of the essential household appliance is a small mesh screen or strainer located inside.

Its primary function is to prevent lint, hair, and other debris from clogging the machine's pump and causing drainage issues.

“Over time, a clogged filter can also lead to a build-up of bacteria, mould, and other contaminants, which can cause unpleasant odours and even damage to your machine,” adds Beko.

But if you’re wondering how on earth you clean it, how often you should be doing it and where you can find it, Salah Sun, head of product marketing at Beko has offered the following advice for best washing machine care when it comes to maintaining the filter.

How do I clean my washing machine filter?

Salah explained: “Cleaning your filter is a standard part of your maintenance, but many people might not think to clean it – or even know where it is.

“You can find this behind a little door at the bottom of your washing machine, simply open the square panel and you should find your filter.

“You should be checking your filter every three or four months.”

Before opening your filter, you’ll want to put something down to catch the water.

This can be a sheet pan or towels. Depending on your model, you might have a drainage pipe which you can use to get rid of most of the water before opening, but not all.

You can then twist the filter and pull it out. The more often you check your filter, the less water build up and smell it should have.

You might even find some money, lost bobby pins, and other foreign objects hiding inside.

Clearing this out, and even giving your filter a scrub in the sink, can be a great idea to keep it clean and mould-free.

How do I know if my washing machine filter is blocked?





Some of the issues that means your washing machine filter could be blocked include poor drainage, unusual odors, or excessive lint on your clothes.