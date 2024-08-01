Paul Calcutt, 53, and his wife, Julieanne, 54, say their trip was cheaper than getting the train to London for a day out.

They flew out to the island from Bristol Airport at 9.45am on July 17 and travelled back from Palma de Mallorca on the same day at 10.25pm - spending eight hours soaking up rays.

The day was "dirt cheap" - costing around £61.21 each for flights, bus travel, food and drink.

Once they arrived in the city, the couple indulged in glasses of sangria, coffee, beer and salads while lounging on Playa de Palma beach.

Paul Calcutt, 53, and his wife, Julieanne, 54 (Image: SWNS)

Paul, a commercial driver, from Shepton Mallet, Somerset, said: "I don’t get a lot of time with my Mrs, so we like to take the opportunity to jump on a plane as much as we can.

"You pay peanuts for flights - it's cheaper to go away than to stay here.

"The day is long - but it's dirt cheap."

Paul and Julieanne often go on 'extreme' day trips abroad - their latest, to Milan, Italy, cost just £45 each.

Wanting to go away again, they decided on a whim to look at SkyScanner on July 15.

The couple spotted flights to Mallorca selling for £47 each and booked them for two days later - July 17.

"If I was to go somewhere like London, I’d have paid much more," Paul said.

"It's ridiculously cheap for some reason.

"We used discount codes to pay £47 each for Bristol to Mallorca return flights."

On July 17, the pair flew out at 9.45am and they got a bus to the beach after landing, and spent eight hours "purely relaxing".

Paul said: "We would've only paid four euros for the bus - but we ended up on the wrong one.

"We looped over into Palma's old city.

"It was just too hot - otherwise we would've walked."

The couple spent "the majority" of the time chilling on the beach - as well as heading to a backstreet bar for sangria and beer.

While Julianne took a packed lunch to save money, they also ate Caesar salad and garlic bread.

"It was pure relaxation," Paul said.

"We literally got to the beach and had a little cuddle.

"Then we hit the backstreets and found a nice little bar.

"We had a spot of lunch, some nice cool beer and sangria.

"It was a really cheap day out."



Paul and Julieanne caught a flight back to Bristol at 10.25pm - and landed at 11.55pm UK time.