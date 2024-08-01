Police are appealing for information after a person was assaulted by youths and experienced facial injuries in a broad daylight attack.
The incident occurred on Steynton Road in Milford Haven at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 25.
Locals have been asked to provide additional details to the police.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an allegation of assault that occurred Tuesday 25th June 2024, at approximately 3.30pm, on Steynton Road, Milford Haven.
“The victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths and sustained facial injuries.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: - 24*560475.”
