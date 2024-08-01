Brennin Davis, 21, of Glan Y Mor, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding.

Davis was accused of attacking a man on Pier Street in Aberystwyth on July 16 last year, before then attacking a second man.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Jon Tarrant, appearing for Davis, said this was an “unpremeditated offence” with a single punch whilst drunk.

The defendant was accused of “causing fractures to the cheekbone” of the man, who subsequently had a metal plate fitted.

The court heard that the attack on the second man came in the resulting fracas.

“The defendant understands that a custodial sentence is inevitable,” Mr Tarrant said.

He added that no further offences had been committed since this incident.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and set a sentencing date of August 29.

“It will, I’m afraid, be a prison sentence,” he said.

The judge granted Davis bail until his next appearance in order for him to “put his affairs in order”.