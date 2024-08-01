AN ABERAERON man fractured another man’s cheekbone in a drunken attack in Aberystwyth.
Brennin Davis, 21, of Glan Y Mor, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding.
Davis was accused of attacking a man on Pier Street in Aberystwyth on July 16 last year, before then attacking a second man.
He pleaded guilty to both charges.
Jon Tarrant, appearing for Davis, said this was an “unpremeditated offence” with a single punch whilst drunk.
The defendant was accused of “causing fractures to the cheekbone” of the man, who subsequently had a metal plate fitted.
The court heard that the attack on the second man came in the resulting fracas.
“The defendant understands that a custodial sentence is inevitable,” Mr Tarrant said.
He added that no further offences had been committed since this incident.
Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and set a sentencing date of August 29.
“It will, I’m afraid, be a prison sentence,” he said.
The judge granted Davis bail until his next appearance in order for him to “put his affairs in order”.
