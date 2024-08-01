Keeping them away in the first place can be difficult but a pest control expert has shared a cheap hack that can keep them away from your property.

While your first thought might be to put poison down, there are lots of ways you can keep rats away without harming them.

The Sun reports that a pest control expert has shared a hack which costs £1.79 for a 50ml pot at Superdrug and will make rats think twice about entering your garden.

Expert shares cheap hack to keep rats away from gardens

Pest expert Marcus Mueller from Skedaddle shared that Vaseline can be used to keep rats away as it forms a slippery surface, making it harder for them to reach.

He suggested adding Vaseline to garden fences so that rats find it difficult to enter your garden.

Marcus added some further tips for homeowners, including cutting low-hanging tree branches.

He said: “Rats often enter gardens by climbing over fences [or] using low-hanging tree branches. You can deter rodents by properly maintaining the trees on your property.

“Trim back branches to keep rats from using them as highways.

“You should also collect and discard fallen fruit to prevent the rats from accessing an easy food source.”

Really Wild Birdfood Co previously shared the Vaseline hack in 2022.

It said that since rats look for food sources in our gardens, including bird feeders and tables, it’s a good idea to use Vaseline to keep them away.

You can do this by putting Vaseline on the pole of the bird feeding station to make it slippery and more difficult for rats to climb to the food source.

It added that taller feeding stations are better as they make it more difficult for rats to climb compared to those that are at ground level.