The discount retail chain will launch its 'Grand in Your Hand' promotion on Saturday (August 3) which will see 30 customers in stores across the UK win £1,000 over the following 30 days.

This is the first time Poundland has ever launched this kind of promotion and is believed to be a first in the UK’s discount sector.

How to claim £1,000 in Poundland promotion

Taking part is easy, any of Poundland’s millions of customers could be a winner.

Thirty lucky winners will be chosen at random from Poundland stores across the UK. (Image: Poundland)

No additional purchase is required, Poundland customers simply have to check out as normal and the computer systems at each store will select a shopper at random every day to win a "life-changing" £1,000.

The 30 lucky customers, chosen at random, will receive an instant cash prize when they pay at any of the discounter’s 3,000 manned checkouts in any of its 750-plus UK stores.

To celebrate the launch, the first of the £1,000 prizes will be on offer at Grand Central Station in Birmingham on Saturday (August 3) from 10am where visitors will be able to pit their skills against Poundland’s ‘Grand in Your Hand’ air machine.

Poundland’s customer and marketing director Anna Hay said: "Our customers appreciate the value we provide, and now we’re providing even more fun when shopping with us.

"The new ranges we offer such Pepco clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food offer amazing value – and now 30 customers could get even more of a bargain by winning big at the checkout."

For full details on the Grand in Your Hand promotion visit the Poundland website (a link to which can be found above).