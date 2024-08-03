Preparations for Wales's largest county agricultural show are coming together for what is hoped to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions, trade stands and more.

The show will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 14 and 15.

Discounted tickets are available to purchase online until midnight on Tuesday, August 13, for £15 and children £8 for ages 5-16.

Under 5s are free.

The annual event requires hard work and enormous effort from the staff, volunteers and trustees of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.

The society is indebted to many for their commitment and support in helping host the event. Organisers made a special mention for the county show sponsors.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is proud to have many regular sponsors who make the event possible.

Sponsorship director Richard Cole said: "Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for almost 50 years.

"Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years.

"We are always grateful for their support. Without them it would not be possible to put on the show."

Pure West Radio will provide live broadcasting from 6am everyday with entertainment, competitions, travel updates and more on the mainstage.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society extended its thanks to its corporate sponsors: Castell Howell Foods Ltd, NFU Mutual Pembrokeshire, Welsh Government, J E Lawrence & Son, Euromeats, CCF Ltd, Principality Building Society, Antony & Nick Rees Livestock, Castle Morris equine & pets, Tallis Amos Group, Floventis, Certas Energy, Fenton Vets, Women in Wales, Cotts Equine, Mason Brothers, Puffin Produce Ltd, CLA Charitable Trust and St Ishmaels Garden Centre.