Job’s Well House was once owned by Carmarthen-born William Nott who was famous for his exploits at the defence of Kandahar in the first Afghan War in the 18th century.

The property was initially listed at £50,000 and was sold by Paul Fosh Auctions after attracting 50 bids from seven bidders.

The mansion once belonged to a Carmarthen-born Victorian military hero. (Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) Paul Fosh Auctions auctioneer, Sean Roper said: “It really is a fascinating building which has a wealth of history attached to it covering very many years.

"The sale of the house provides an inspired new owner or investor with an opportunity to redevelop this grand Grade II listed period property which is located on the periphery of Parc Dewi Sant in Carmarthen.

"The property provides accommodation which could be suitable for residential conversion, for use as education or a training facility or many other commercial uses, subject to planning.

"Park Dewi Sant is currently undergoing an ambitious transformation to provide a business hub focussing on health, leisure and education service providers, among others.”

The mansion was sold with a 999 lease, providing 7,883 square feet of accommodation and a large garden at the front of the property.

It is based in a 38-acre estate in the centre of Carmarthen where multi-purpose space is spread across 22 buildings.

The goal of the surrounding business park is to create a new vibrant place to work and visit.

Sean continued: “The Business Park is well occupied by a variety of public and private sector businesses including the NHS, Swansea University, Howies, Dyfed Powys Police and Carmarthenshire Council to name a few.

"The surrounding area is home to S4C, UWTSD, Coleg Sir Gar and the site is within close proximity to the Jobs Well Road District Centre as well as Carmarthen Town Centre.

"Parc Dewi Sant is situated in a prominent location on the outskirts of Carmarthen in an elevated position commanding panoramic views across the town.

“It adjoins the ambitious West Carmarthen strategic development area which is due to deliver 1,100 new homes, employment uses and a new school."

Currently, the area offers a mix of residential, office, media and higher education.

Carmarthen also boasts accessible travel links with the M4 motorway 15 miles away which leads to Swansea and Cardiff and Carmarthen Railway Station providing routes to various other parts of the UK.

