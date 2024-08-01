South Wales Police, Barry Coastguard, RNLI Lifeguards South East Wales and their Rescue Water Craft as well as Helicopter Rescue was all used in the search for the missing child on Monday (July 29).

South Wales Police say officers patrolling Whitmore Bay assisted with a search for the child who was found shortly after and returned to his parents.

Not long after this, a 7-year-old went missing on the waters edge at Whitmore Bay. He was also subsequently found.

The spate of incidents has led the RNLI to issue a warning to families to keep an eye on their young ones as the weather heats up and the Island starts to get busy.

There were two incidents of children going missing at Whitmore Bay (Image: RNLI)

Helicopter rescue was used in one of the incidents (Image: RNLI)

A spokesperson for RNLI said: "Late yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 29, Barry Dock RNLI's inshore lifeboat was tasked to two incidents.

"A missing 9-year-old last seen in the water at Whitmore Bay; a multi-agency search quickly developed involving South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan, Barry Coastguard, RNLI Lifeguards South East Wales and their Rescue Water Craft as well as Helicopter Rescue 187.

"Luckily, the child was found by RNLI lifeguards and police.

Both children were found (Image: RNLI)

"Not long after recovering our D-Class inshore lifeboat, a second call came in for a missing 7 year old last seen at the waters edge in Whitmore Bay.

"The child was quickly found and reunited with their parents.

"With thousands of visitors on Barry Island and Whitmore Bay during this warm weather in the school holidays, it is easy to loose someone in the crowds.

"Please keep a watchful eye. Strong tides and currents in the Bristol Channel can quickly pull someone out to sea.

"In an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."