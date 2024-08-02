SIX sheep have died after being attacked by dogs in Pembrokeshire in the last week, with several others being injured.
This latest incident is the third in the Brynberian area within a matter of months which has seen sheep killed or injured, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Six sheep have died – either from the attack or having to be put down as a result of their injuries – and five were injured following the attack by Alsatian-type dogs on the evening of Friday, July 26.
WARNING: Graphic images below.
“This was a savage and brutal attack,” said the owner of the flock, Christina Butler.
“We’re still massively shaken by it now.
“Out of our flock of pet sheep, many of which are rare breed Dorset Down sheep, six died and five more are having ongoing treatment for deep cuts from bites.
“We don’t do this commercially. These are our pet sheep. We know their history, their names, their lives. We have brought them up from lambs. One of them was rejected by its mother and had to be raised by hand.
“I want to make absolutely sure this can’t happen again.
“We are calling for the dogs to be put down. We are concerned as to the safety of sheep and small children.”
The attack was reported to Dyfed-Powys Police, and is being investigated by the Rural Crime Policing Team.
Detective Sergeant Paul Roberts, of the Rural Crime Policing Team, said: “It is important dogs are always kept on leads near livestock.
“Sheep worrying can have a long term effect on ewes as they can lose pregnancies as a result of stress. This obviously has a negative impact on farmers who not only lose out financially, but it is also very upsetting.
“Sadly, sheep were killed, or had to be put down, in the latest incident and several more injured.
“Farmers can legally shoot any dog if they believe it is the only reasonable way of stopping it worrying livestock.
“If your dog chases or attacks livestock you should make arrangements to contact the landowner/livestock owner.
“Anyone who has information about, or wants to make a report of livestock worrying, can contact the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team.”
Dyfed-Powys Police has also issued the following advice for dog owners when walking in the countryside or when at home.
When walking in the countryside:
- Do not allow your dog to enter a field on its own and keep it under your control at all times.
- Keep your dog on a lead when crossing through fields that contain livestock.
- Stick to public right of ways.
When at home:
- Make sure you know where your dog is at all times.
- Ensure that your property is secure and that your dog cannot escape day or night.
- If you know your dog has previously chased or attacked sheep then take responsible measures to prevent it happening again.
