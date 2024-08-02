On the A48 between Llanddarog and Carmarthen a car was alight at 1.20pm.

The fire was extinguished while the car was recovered, and the road was reopened.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys received a report at approx. 13.20pm, Thursday August 1st, reporting a car on fire on the A48 westbound carriageway between Llanddarog and Carmarthen.

“A section of the westbound carriageway closed whilst the fire was extinguished, and the car was recovered. The road was re-opened by 3.30pm.”

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: "Crews responded to one private motor vehicle that was well alight on their arrival.

"Crews utilised two hose reel jets, one breathing apparatus set and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. We left the scene at 1.54pm."