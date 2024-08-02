The motorist was captured taking both hands off the wheel to prune his facial hair with a pair of tin snips, normally used for cutting sheet metal.

He was one of 240 drivers caught risking their lives by police patrols on the M1 and M18 motorways and A1 dual carriageway between July 14 and July 19.

Other footage showed car and van drivers scrolling on their phones while driving with one hand on their wheels as they headed down the major roads.

Man caught shaving his beard while driving

The video also revealed how a bird was being transported on a trailer and was left gripping to the back of the wagon after getting free from its cage.

South Yorkshire Police used an unmarked HGV vehicle, provided by National Highways, to observe the motorists' worrying behaviour during the five-day operation.

Of the 240 drivers stopped, 45 were caught using their mobile phones while driving and 74 were not wearing a seatbelt.

Ten were also found to be not in proper control of their vehicle and 12 were found to be driving without due care and attention.

Police aim to reduce fatalities on the road. (Image: SWNS)

In addition, police said 31 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding and three were caught driving through a red X.

The vehicles that were pulled over included 176 HGVs, 41 LGVs and 57 cars.

South Yorkshire Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said the force was committed to reducing fatalities on the roads.

He said: “Enforcing against those who pose a risk on our roads is daily business for officers and we’re always keen to make the most of being provided the cab by National Highways to support our work.

“We last carried this operation out in May, just under three months ago and sadly within that short space of time, a further eight people have lost their lives on South Yorkshire’s roads.

“We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties, but we can’t be everywhere, road users must take responsibility for their actions and safety.

RECOMMENDED READING

How to report a drunk driver and what you should do

“The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire; using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“They are all things that you as a driver can avoid doing. You can’t be in control of other people’s actions, but you can your own.

“If you kill or seriously hurt someone, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Think, is it worth the risk?”