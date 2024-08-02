There are more than 7,000 speed cameras in the UK which have many different types and cover a wide array of the road network.

They work by recording a vehicle’s speed – to do this they use markings on the road or radar technology to identify the vehicle and record its speed, explains motoring experts at the RAC.

If you are caught speeding you can get a maximum fine of £100 as well as three penalty points added to your licence.

Alongside that, drivers could get given the option to attend a speed awareness course instead of paying a fine.

Due to the potential fine you can get for speeding, some drivers might be wondering if they could slow down before a speed camera.

Here's what motoring experts have to say on the matter.

Can you slow down before a speed camera?





If a driver slows down before an average speed camera and is over the limit then they would still be caught.

The AA explains: "Average speed cameras work by recording your speed at two different points.

"They don't capture your speed in a single flash. Instead, they'll monitor your speed over a length of road.

"This is so people don't slow down just before they see a camera and then speed up again afterwards. They help to keep the traffic flowing steadily instead of stopping and starting."

Average speed cameras are used to track speeds over long distances, mostly on motorways and sections of A-roads.

In comparison, fixed cameras record the speed at which a vehicle passes them at a particular point.

Whilst it is possible to slow right down before passing them it is not recommended due to potentially endangering other road users.

Almost 350 people are killed each year on the UK’s roads, according to the RAC, due to erratic driving and speeding.